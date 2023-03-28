TPD welcomes its newest member K9 Zona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Police Department is delighted to welcome K9 Zona as one of its newest team members.

Zona is an English Labrador, and she's an electronic storage device (ESD) detection K9 assigned to TPD’s Crime Lab— the first ESD detection K9 in Arizona.

Operation Underground Railroad (OUR) funds K9 Zona's service.

The goal of OUR is to protect children against exploitation and trafficking.

The Jordan Detection K9 School in Indiana trained Zona.