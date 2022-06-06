Watch
Police investigating incident at Raytheon Campus

Posted at 8:34 PM, Jun 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-05 23:34:05-04

Members of the Tucson Police Department are working an incident at the Raytheon Campus at 1151 East Hermans Road.

The cause of the incident happened around 6:30 Sunday evening according to TPD.

The incident is contained to the Raytheon property.

Details are scarce at this time but we will continue to update you on air and online with the very latest on this developing situation.

