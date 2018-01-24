Police investigate school social media threat

Fair
TUCSON, Ariz. - Tucson police are investigating a social media threat that has been connected to Rincon High School.
According to a TUSD Facebook post, no evidence has been found to verify a rumor that the threat has been made against a particular school.
There will be extra school safety officers on campus Wednesday.