Police investigate school social media threat

Phil Villarreal
6:37 AM, Jan 24, 2018
TUCSON, Ariz. - Tucson police are investigating a social media threat that has been connected to Rincon High School.

According to a TUSD Facebook post, no evidence has been found to verify a rumor that the threat has been made against a particular school.

There will be extra school safety officers on campus Wednesday.

 

