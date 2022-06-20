Police investigate serious injury wreck on Speedway near Euclid

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson police responded to a serious-injury wreck that shut down Speedway Monday.
🚨TRAFFIC ALERT🚨— Tucson Police Dept (@Tucson_Police) June 20, 2022
Traffic on E. Speedway Blvd. between N. Euclid Ave. east to Park Ave. is shut down this morning while officers investigate a serious-injury collision. Please use an alternate route and avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/UEWcTnaaxE
Police say the road was closed between Euclid and Park Avenues.
There was no timetable for the road to reopen.
----
——-
Phil Villarreal is the senior real-time editor for KGUN 9. He is also a digital producer and host of "Phil on Film" seen weekly on Good Morning Tucson, Phil moved to KGUN after 17 years with the Arizona Daily Star. He is married and has four children. Share your story ideas and important issues with Phil by emailing phil.villarreal@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.