Police investigate serious injury wreck on Speedway near Euclid

Posted at 6:51 AM, Jun 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-20 09:51:40-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson police responded to a serious-injury wreck that shut down Speedway Monday.

Police say the road was closed between Euclid and Park Avenues.

There was no timetable for the road to reopen.

