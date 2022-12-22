Watch Now
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Police investigate serious-injury crash at Kino, 22nd Street Thursday

Tucson police investigated a serious-injury wreck Thursday at Kino Parkway and 22nd street. Police advised avoiding the area. Broadway and Alvernon worked as alternates.
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Chris Miracle
Tucson police investigated a serious-injury wreck Thursday at Kino Parkway and 22nd street. Police advised avoiding the area. Broadway and Alvernon worked as alternates.<br/>
Tucson police investigated a serious-injury wreck Thursday at Kino Parkway and 22nd street. Police advised avoiding the area. Broadway and Alvernon worked as alternates.
Tucson police investigated a serious-injury wreck Thursday at Kino Parkway and 22nd street. Police advised avoiding the area. Broadway and Alvernon worked as alternates.
Posted at 10:12 AM, Dec 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-22 12:23:49-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson police investigated a serious-injury wreck Thursday at Kino Parkway and 22nd street.

Police advised avoiding the area. Broadway and Alvernon worked as alternates.

----

——-
Phil Villarreal is the senior real-time editor for KGUN 9. He is also a digital producer and host of "Phil on Film" seen weekly on Good Morning Tucson, Phil moved to KGUN after 17 years with the Arizona Daily Star. He is married and has four children. Share your story ideas and important issues with Phil by emailing phil.villarreal@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

promo-2022-ROKU_480x360.jpg

ADD KGUN 9 ANYWHERE YOU STREAM