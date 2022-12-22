Police investigate serious-injury crash at Kino, 22nd Street Thursday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson police investigated a serious-injury wreck Thursday at Kino Parkway and 22nd street.
🚨TRAFFIC ALERT🚨— Tucson Police Dept (@Tucson_Police) December 22, 2022
Officers from Operations South are investigating a serious-injury collision at Kino and 22nd.
Please seek an alternate route and expect delays in the area. pic.twitter.com/4qYTnZKaXq
Police advised avoiding the area. Broadway and Alvernon worked as alternates.
----
——-
Phil Villarreal is the senior real-time editor for KGUN 9. He is also a digital producer and host of "Phil on Film" seen weekly on Good Morning Tucson, Phil moved to KGUN after 17 years with the Arizona Daily Star. He is married and has four children. Share your story ideas and important issues with Phil by emailing phil.villarreal@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.