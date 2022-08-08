Police investigate school threats in Sierra Vista, Marana Monday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Police investigated school threats in Sierra Vista and Marana Monday.

Marana police arrested a boy Monday at 7 a.m. in connection with a school threat posted on social media.

Marana police say the boy faces misdemeanor charges of threats and intimidation.

The boy is from another state and is visiting his grandparents.

"Regardless of the type of social media platforms where comments are being made it's important to know that these threats will be taken seriously and followed up on immediately," Marana police said in a Facebook post.

Carmichael Elementary School, 701 N. Carmichael Ave. in Sierra Vista, went into a Shelter in Place" order Monday due to suspicious messages left on the school's voicemail.

The school was closed to everyone but law enforcement and school officials.

Sierra Vista police investigated.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

