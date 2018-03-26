Police investigate photo of rifle on Buena HS campus

Phil Villarreal
10:56 AM, Mar 26, 2018

Sierra Vista police investigated an Instagram photo of two teens holding a rifle on the Buena High School campus.

SIERRA VISTA UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT

Police say units went to the school at 8:45 a.m.

Officers identified the students and found the rifle, which was a replica model that was not capable of firing bullets.

Officers referred the teens on disorderly conduct charges and released them to their parents.

