Police investigate photo of rifle on Buena HS campus

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. - Sierra Vista police investigated an Instagram photo of two teens holding a rifle on the Buena High School campus.
Police say units went to the school at 8:45 a.m.
Officers identified the students and found the rifle, which was a replica model that was not capable of firing bullets.
Officers referred the teens on disorderly conduct charges and released them to their parents.