Police investigate killing on Prince Road Wednesday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson police investigated a homicide on Prince Road Wednesday.

A homicide investigation is underway in the 100 block of E. Prince Rd. Just before 6 a.m., officers from @OperationsWest responded to a reported shooting. An adult victim was located with obvious signs of trauma. The victim has passed away. Details are limited at this time. pic.twitter.com/wvLFRI9hvo — Sergeant Richard Gradillas (@SgtGradillas) May 11, 2022

Tucson police say an adult was found with obvious signs of trauma in the 100 block of East Prince Road.

