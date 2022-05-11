Police investigate killing on Prince Road Wednesday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson police investigated a homicide on Prince Road Wednesday.
A homicide investigation is underway in the 100 block of E. Prince Rd. Just before 6 a.m., officers from @OperationsWest responded to a reported shooting. An adult victim was located with obvious signs of trauma. The victim has passed away. Details are limited at this time. pic.twitter.com/wvLFRI9hvo— Sergeant Richard Gradillas (@SgtGradillas) May 11, 2022
Tucson police say an adult was found with obvious signs of trauma in the 100 block of East Prince Road.
Stay with KGUN 9 for updates on this developing story.
----
——-
Phil Villarreal is the senior real-time editor for KGUN 9. He is also a digital producer and host of "Phil on Film" seen weekly on Good Morning Tucson, Phil moved to KGUN after 17 years with the Arizona Daily Star, where he was a movie critic, columnist, and reporter. He has penned three books: Secrets of a Stingy Scoundrel, Stormin' Mormon and Zeta Male. A University of Arizona business graduate, he has four children. Share your story ideas and important issues with Phil by emailing phil.villarreal@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.