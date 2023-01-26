Police identify suspect, deputy in Swan Falls shootout

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima Regional Critical Incident Team identified a suspect and a deputy involved in an officer-involved shooting Sunday, on Swan Falls Way.

According to the team, Pima County Sheriff's deputies responded to West Swan Falls Way between South Willow Falls Way and South Valley Stream Drive.

This came after a 911 call about a man — now identified as Ricardo Castro — shot his gun in the area.

The suspect left the neighborhood in his black Chevrolet truck before deputies got to the scene.

At 8:35 p.m., deputies responded to a hit-and-run wreck allegedly involving the truck near Valencia and Camino Verde.

A few minutes later, 911 callers said the truck with a damaged tire driving on a rim caused a brush fire.

Deputies then found the truck in the 6400 block of West Swan Falls Way. When deputies arrived, Castro shot one of the deputies in the leg.

Deputy Christopher Campbell, a six-year veteran of the force, shot Castro, who was hospitalized and remains in critical condition. He was placed on paid administrative leave during the investigation.

After he is released, Castro will face attempted first degree murder charges.