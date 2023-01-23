Watch Now
PCSD: Officer-involved shooting on Swan Falls Way

Pima County Sheriff's deputies investigated an officer-involved shooting that happened Sunday night. According to the department, the shooting was in the 6400 block of West Swan Falls Way.
Posted at 5:57 AM, Jan 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-23 08:09:14-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Pima County Sheriff's deputies investigated an officer-involved shooting that happened Sunday.

According to the department, the shooting was in the 6400 block of West Swan Falls Way.

There were no outstanding suspects or a threat to the committee. The Pima Critical Incident Team will take over the investigation.

