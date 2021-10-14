Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Police identify man found dead after I-10 road rage fight Wednesday

Tucson police identified a man killed in a Wednesday road rage stabbing on Interstate 10.
Posted at 12:17 PM, Oct 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-14 15:17:23-04

Tucson police identified a man killed in a Wednesday road rage stabbing on Interstate 10.

At about 4:40 p.m. Wednesday, police found 53-year-old Louis James Gallardo dead with sharp force trauma near Interstate 10 and Craycroft Road.

According to witnesses, two vehicles were involved in a road rage incident while heading west on the freeway. The drivers of both vehicles stopped and got into a fight.

The driver who allegedly killed Gallardo stayed at the scene and cooperated with the investigation.

No one was arrested.

Those with information should call 88-CRIME.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month!

Celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month!