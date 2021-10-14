Police identify man found dead after I-10 road rage fight Wednesday

Tucson police identified a man killed in a Wednesday road rage stabbing on Interstate 10.
At about 4:40 p.m. Wednesday, police found 53-year-old Louis James Gallardo dead with sharp force trauma near Interstate 10 and Craycroft Road.
According to witnesses, two vehicles were involved in a road rage incident while heading west on the freeway. The drivers of both vehicles stopped and got into a fight.
The driver who allegedly killed Gallardo stayed at the scene and cooperated with the investigation.
No one was arrested.
Those with information should call 88-CRIME.
