Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

I-10 closed near Craycroft after crash, violence

Witness saw someone giving CPR in traffic
items.[0].image.alt
AZ 511
i-10 craycroft for web.jpeg
Posted at 5:59 PM, Oct 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-13 21:08:17-04

TUCSON, Ariz. — A crash followed by violence between two drivers has closed down both directions of I-10 near Craycroft.

Arizona DPS said two vehicles crashed. They say there was then an "act of violence" between drivers.

So far, they have not told us what that act of violence was.

Officials have also not released the details about who was involved, and whether anyone was injured.

A witness told KGUN 9 he saw someone giving CPR on the freeway.

The Arizona Department of Transportation said all Westbound traffic on I-10 must get off at the Craycroft exit. They don't know when that stretch of I-10 will reopen.

This is a developing story. Stay with KGUN 9 for the latest as details become available.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month!

Celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month!