I-10 closed near Craycroft after crash, violence

TUCSON, Ariz. — A crash followed by violence between two drivers has closed down both directions of I-10 near Craycroft.

Arizona DPS said two vehicles crashed. They say there was then an "act of violence" between drivers.

So far, they have not told us what that act of violence was.

Officials have also not released the details about who was involved, and whether anyone was injured.

A witness told KGUN 9 he saw someone giving CPR on the freeway.

The Arizona Department of Transportation said all Westbound traffic on I-10 must get off at the Craycroft exit. They don't know when that stretch of I-10 will reopen.

This is a developing story. Stay with KGUN 9 for the latest as details become available.

