Police identify dead teen involved in Reserve at Star Pass apartment shooting

Posted at 12:16 PM, Jun 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-27 15:16:50-04

The Tucson Police Department has identified a young man killed during a shooting early Sunday morning.

Officers confirm the 18 year old's identity as Nathan Callahan.

According to police, the shooting happened within a "large gathering" at the Reserve at Star Pass apartments at

