Police identify 23-year-old man shot, killed by officer in Fort Lowell shooting

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson police identified a suspect who was killed in an Oct. 5 shooting on Fort Lowell Road, as well as the officer who shot him.

Police say Michael Cooper, a 3-year veteran of TPD, shot 23-year-old Donte Lorenzo Laster, who later died at the hospital.

Just after 4 p.m. Oct. 5, officers responded to gunshots fired in the 100 block of East Fort Lowell Road.

Officers pinned Laster in a fenced business yard, telling him to drop his weapon. Laster ignored the commands and fired shots at the officers. Cooper returned fire and shot Laster.

TPD's Violent Crimes Unit is conducting the criminal portion of the investigation, while the Office of Professional Standards is investigating the TPD officers' conduct.

