Police officer fires weapon in incident near Fort Lowell and Stone

Tucson Police Department
Posted at 3:51 PM, Oct 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-05 18:54:14-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A Tucson Police officer fired a weapon in an incident near Fort Lowell and Stone Tuesday afternoon, the Tucson Police Department said.

Traffic is restricted on Fort Lowell between Stone and Fontana while officers investigate the incident. Police say they'll provide more information about the shooting soon.

This is a developing story. Stay with KGUN 9 for the latest updates.

