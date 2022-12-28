Police find man dead in another person's house

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Police Department is trying to figure out how Joseph Armando Montano ended up dead in a home that wasn't his.

Public Information Officer Francisco Magos tells KGUN 9 the Tucson Fire Department first got a call Tuesday about an "unresponsive male" at a house about a mile north of the Desert Diamond Casino & Entertainment venue.

He says when firefighters got to the house at about 2 p.m. on South 4th Avenue between East Aragon and West Elvira roads, they found the 49-year-old man dead.

According to Magos, responding officers cleared the home, questioned residents, and found out Montano didn't even live there.

They have since let his family know of his passing.

This case is currently under investigation. If anyone has any information, please call 88-CRIME. Callers will remain anonymous.