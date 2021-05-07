Police find car sought in deadly shooting on Waverly Street

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Police say the car sought in the deadly shooting on Waverly Street has been found.

On Saturday, May 1, just before 5 p.m. on the 1100 block of East Waverly Street. Arriving officers at the scene found a gunshot victim in the middle of the street, where a resident was trying to help him. Police say the victim was later identified as 30-year-old David Scott Anderson.

Police say white, four-door sedan was in the area where Anderson was shot at the time.

On Friday, May 6, officers were informed from bystanders that there was a possible sighting of the involved vehicle, where officers responded and blocked off the area, according to TPD. The vehicle was then seen traveling eastbound on Speedway Boulevard.

Officers conducted a traffic stop north Speedway near Wilson Avenue, where the vehicle fled and a pursuit began, according to TPD. The pursuit continued through a neighborhood for about two miles, where the vehicle ultimately collided with wall near at Park Avenue and Grant Road.

There were four occupants from the vehicle who all attempted to flee, but all were apprehended shortly after, police say.

Detectives responded to the scene to continue the investigation, and identified the driver as 18-year-old Maurice Diaz-Casales.

Police say Diaz-Casales is charged with felony flight from law enforcement and other narcotic-related offenses. He was booked into Pima County jail.

Police say the three other occupants from the vehicle were taken to Pima County Juvenile Court Detention Center for outstanding warrants and narcotic offenses.

At this time, the investigation remains ongoing.

Detectives ask anyone with information about this shooting call 911 or 88-CRIME.