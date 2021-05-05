Tucson Police searching for potential witness vehicle in fatal shooting

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Police say the occupant of a vehicle may have critical details on a fatal shooting they're investigating from the weekend.

It happened Saturday, May 1, just before 5 p.m. on the 1100 block of East Waverly Street. The officers who first arrived at the scene found a gunshot victim in the middle of the street and a local resident trying to help him. The victim, later identified as 30-year-old David Scott Anderson -- was rushed to the hospital where he later died.

Now, investigators say they believe Anderson was heading north on Fremont Avenue toward Waverly Street when he was shot. A white, four-door sedan was in the area where he was shot at the time, and police say they're looking for the occupant or occupants of the vehicle who may be able to tell them more about what happened.

Anyone with information should call 88-CRIME and can remain anonymous.