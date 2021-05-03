Watch
Police: Man shot, killed on Waverly Street

Tucson Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened near Waverly Street Saturday evening.
Posted at 3:40 PM, May 03, 2021
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened on Waverly Street Saturday evening.

Officers responded to the 1100 block of E. Waverly St. around 5 p.m. for a report of a shooting, according to TPD. Upon arrival, officers found a man with obvious signs of gunshot trauma in the roadway, where a bystander was rendering aid to the victim.

Officers began rendering aid to the victim, until Tucson Fire medics arrived. Police say the victim was then taken to Banner University Medical Center with life-threatening injuries, where he was pronounced dead, shortly after arriving.

According to TPD, the victim was identified as 30-year-old David Scott Anderson. Next of kin was notified.

Detectives responded to the scene to continue investigating, where it was learned Anderson had been walking in the area of N. Freemont Ave. and E. Waverly St., moments later, shots rang out and Anderson was found in the roadway, according to TPD.

Detectives ask anyone with information about this incident call 88-CRIME.

