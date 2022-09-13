Police: False report of shooting at Tucson High

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson police investigated a false report of a Tucson High School shooting Tuesday.
Police say they searched the campus and surrounding area and found no evidence of a shooting.
Officers are on scene at Tucson High School investigating a report of a shooting. Officers have diligently checked the campus, classrooms, and surrounding area. No evidence of a shooting has been found.— Tucson Police Dept (@Tucson_Police) September 13, 2022
Tucson Unified School District released this statement:
This morning Tucson Police Department received an unsubstantiated call stating there was a threat on the THMS campus. TPD immediately responded and verified this was a prank call and unsubstantiated threat. Officers have diligently checked the campus, classrooms, and surrounding area. TPD should be leaving the campus shortly and all schedules will be returning to normal. Tucson Unified and Police take the safety of our students and staff seriously and are working together to investigate the source of the caller.
