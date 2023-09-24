Police: Eastside shooting at QuikTrip leaves one dead, another injured

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — One man is dead and another is clinging to life after they were both involved in a shooting late Saturday night.

Public Information Officer Sergeant David Fritsch tells KGUN 9 the Tucson Police Department first heard about it around 10 p.m. and got to the QuikTrip at 1250 S. Pantano Rd. about fifteen minutes later.

He says officers found one man dead and another with "life-threatening injuries," who emergency crews took to a local hospital.

Sgt. Fritsch confirms homicide detectives did respond and are continuing to investigate what happened. Investigators are working with limited details.

If anyone has information related to this shooting, please call 88-CRIME to give a tip.