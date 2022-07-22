TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — New documents released show Buhrke's Pet Resort in Marana had a history of neglecting the animals in its care.

Buhrke's was forced to close their doors earlier this month following an investigation into a dog death that occurred over Fourth of July weekend.

Newly released citations from the Marana Police Department show that officers were sent to the resort several times after reports of neglect to resident animals.

In one complaint, police say a woman who dropped her two dogs off at the resort for two weeks found them emaciated when she picked them up.

Marana Animal Control has issued at least seven complaints to staff at the shelter for neglect and lack of water.

A court date of Tuesday, July 26 has been set for the owners, along with staff who worked at the facility who are facing citations.

