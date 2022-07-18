Buhrke's Pet Resort in Marana license revoked following dog death

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The town of Marana has revoked Buhrke's Pet Resort's license. This move follows an investigation into a dog death which happened early July.

Marana officials say they will release more information when it becomes available.

KGUN 9 first confirmed Marana Animal Control was sent out to the 'Pet Resort' several times over the past few months to look into complaints.

They began a formal investigation after a dog death earlier this month.

A Tucson family reported the death after finding their dog Ella dead in one of the resort's kennels without food or water.

"When I found her, she had no water, didn't look that she had any food," said Cesar Nava, owner of the German Shepherd-Lab Mix Ella.

He said he found her, "lying down on the ground and she was hard as a rock."

The family had dropped off their two dogs to Buhrke's Pet Resort and Training on Saturday, July 2. Nava said they have had Ella since she was a puppy, she was an emotional service dog to his wife and was 7 years old.

When they went to pick them up on Tuesday, July 5, Nava said he found Ella lying dead in the kennel.

"I paid for my dogs' visit and I went and waited for them to come back with my animal but they said he couldn't find them," said Nava, "So I went back there myself to go look for my dogs. I found one of my German Shepherds and my other dog, my German Shepherd-Lab Mix. I found her on the ground dead and they didn't even see her. They didn't know that she was still back there."

Nava says they received the results Monday, confirming their dog died from environmental heat exhaustion.

"I took the dog to the vet and then I had her sent for an [necropsy] over at the U of A to get the final conclusion on what happened," Nava said.

KGUN 9 is still waiting on obtaining the necropsy results.

We reached to out to the owner of Buhrke's Pet Resort following their license being revoked, but were unable to make contact.

