TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Marana Animal Control is investigating Buhrke's Pet Resort, after a Tucson family found their dog Ella dead in one of the resort's kennels without food or water.

"When I found her she had no water, didn't look that she had any food," said Cesar Nava, Owner of the German Shepherd-Lab Mix, Ella.

He said he found her, "lying down on the ground and she was hard as a rock."

The family had dropped off their two dogs to Buhrke's Pet Resort and Training on Saturday. Nava said they have had Ella since she was a puppy, and that she was an emotional service dog to his wife and was 7 years old.

But when they went to pick them up on Tuesday, Nava said he found Ella lying dead in the kennel.

"I paid for my dogs' visit and I went and waited for them to come back with my animal but they said he couldn't find them," said Nava, "So I went back there myself to go look for my dogs. I found one of my German Shepherds and my other dog, my German Shepherd-Lab Mix. I found her on the ground dead and they didn't even see her. They didn't know that she was still back there."

KGUN 9 On Your Side reached out to Marana Animal Control, who confirmed they are investigating a complaint into the shelter on Nava's behalf.

Marana Animal Control also said they received several welfare check requests for the resort and performed them over the last couple of months. They provided the following statement:

The Town of Marana is aware of the unfortunate death of a dog in the care of Buhrke’s Pet Resort. Marana Animal Services has been in contact with the dog owner and Buhrke’s Pet Resort staff and is currently investigating this incident.



Due to this being an ongoing case, the Town cannot comment further at this time.

"I took the dog to the vet and then I had her sent for an autopsy over at the U of A to get the final conclusion on what happened," Nava said.

While his family awaits the autopsy, he says they have been left with grief.

"It's been .. it's been very emotional for for my son. This is my son's best friend. They play together, they've been raised together. My dog's been around longer than my son has. So this has been hurting my son," Nava said. "And on top of that it's been hurting my wife as well emotionally because Ella was my wife's emotional support dog and that was now taken away from her."

KGUN 9 On Your Side reached out to the owner of Buhrke's Pet Resort and Training in Marana but they declined our interview.