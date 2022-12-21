Police: Deadly wreck involving bike and car on Craycroft Wednesday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson police investigated a deadly wreck involving a bike and a car Wednesday morning.
Police say the crash was in the 2600 block of North Craycroft Road. Craycroft was closed between Glenn and Copper.
🚨TRAFFIC ALERT🚨— Tucson Police Dept (@Tucson_Police) December 21, 2022
Officers from Operations Midtown are investigating a fatal bicycle collision in the 2600 block of N. Craycroft Rd. Craycroft will be shutdown between Glenn & Copper for the next several hours.
Please seek an alternate route. pic.twitter.com/7EgVSQe0U1
Grant and Alvernon worked as alternates.
