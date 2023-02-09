Police conduct investigation at Twin Peaks K-8 School Thursday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Marana police conducted an investigation at Twin Peaks K-8 School Thursday.
According to a safety notice sent to parents, there was no threat to the school and everyone on campus was safe. Classes were conducted normally.
The school is located at 7995 W. Twin Peaks Road.
