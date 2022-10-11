Police arrest two in connection with Elmer Tarazon shooting death

TUCSON, ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson police arrested two men in connection with the Aug. 22 killing of Elmer Tarazon.

Police arrested 30-year-old Armando Ruiz Valencia and 39-year-old Sergio Guillermo Urquidez.

Police arrested Ruiz-Valencia in Nogales, Ariz. Oct. 3. They arrested Urquidez on Tucson Oct. 4.

Both men face first-degree murder charges and were booked into Pima County Jail.

Ruiz-Valencia was held on a $1 million bond and Urquidez's bond was set above $10 million.

Tarazon was found with bullet wounds at Joaquin Murrieta Park, 1400 N. Silverbell Road. He died at the hospital.

Police are looking for more information on the crime. Those with information can call 88-CRIME.

