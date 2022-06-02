Police arrest suspect connected to Funky Monk shooting

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Police Department is releasing new information about another suspect involved in the recent Funky Monk shooting.

Officers say Deandrea Wayne Southern, 23, was seen in footage wearing a white tee and hopping out of the bar, all while holding a gun.

Police records reveal he is a prohibited possessor.

According to the Pima County Jail, he is charged with the following:



Probation violation for weapons offense Prohibited Possession Prohibited Possession

At the moment, Southern is held on a $2,500 bond.

