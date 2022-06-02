Police arrest suspect connected to Funky Monk shooting

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Police Department is releasing new information about another suspect involved in the recent Funky Monk shooting.
Officers say Deandrea Wayne Southern, 23, was seen in footage wearing a white tee and hopping out of the bar, all while holding a gun.
Police records reveal he is a prohibited possessor.
According to the Pima County Jail, he is charged with the following:
- Probation violation for weapons offense
- Prohibited Possession
- Prohibited Possession
At the moment, Southern is held on a $2,500 bond.
