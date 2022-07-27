Police arrest suspect accused of killing Ricardo Fragoso

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson police arrested a suspect in connection with the deadly shooting of 28-year-old Ricardo Fragoso.

Officers say 32-year-old Paul Richard Miranda shot and killed Fragoso Monday, May 23.

Police confirm they arrested Miranda Wednesday near Kino Parkway and Silverlake Road with the help of a SWAT team.

He was booked into the Pima County Jail on a $1 million bond.

Police add the shooting happened after an argument at an apartment complex at Somerset Place, 4301 E. 29th St.