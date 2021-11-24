Watch
Police arrest man in 31st street deadly shooting

Posted at 2:15 PM, Nov 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-24 16:15:11-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson police identified a man who was shot and killed Tuesday night in the 4600 block of East 31st Street.

Police arrested 34-year-old Kevin William Holland in the killing of 34-year-old Alberto Ledezma.

Ledezma was visiting Holland when a fight started that led to the shooting. Holland called 911 to report the shooting. He faces charges including second-degree murder and was booked into Pima County Jail on a $250,000 bond.

----

