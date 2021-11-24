Man shot, killed near Swan and Golf Links

TUCSON, Ariz. — A man has died after being shot Tuesday evening.
It happened on East 31st Street. That's just north of Golf Links off Swan.
Tucson Police say they received a call about a shooting in that area just before 6 p.m.
They found a man who had been shot. He later died of his injuries.
Police have not released any details about a possible suspect and have not made any arrests.
They are investigating this as a homicide.
A spokesperson says this was an isolated incident and there is no danger to the public.
