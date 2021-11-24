Watch
Man shot, killed near Swan and Golf Links

TPD reports no danger to the public
Matt Rourke/AP
Tape cordons off the scene of a shooting, Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Posted at 8:32 PM, Nov 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-23 22:33:50-05

TUCSON, Ariz. — A man has died after being shot Tuesday evening.

It happened on East 31st Street. That's just north of Golf Links off Swan.

Tucson Police say they received a call about a shooting in that area just before 6 p.m.

They found a man who had been shot. He later died of his injuries.

Police have not released any details about a possible suspect and have not made any arrests.

They are investigating this as a homicide.

A spokesperson says this was an isolated incident and there is no danger to the public.
