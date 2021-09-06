Police: Arrest made following pursuit on Pima Mine Road

SAHUARITA, Ariz. (KGUN) — A suspect has been arrested following a pursuit along Pima Mine Road Saturday evening, police say.

Sahuarita Police officers received a report at around 9:05 p.m. of a theft from TJ Maxx on Nogales Highway, according to SPD. The suspect vehicle was described as “an older white truck” and a partial license plate was reported by a witness.

Moments later, an officer saw a similar vehicle as described prior traveling north on I-19, police say. As the vehicle was exiting I-19 and turned west on Pima Mine Road, the officer attempted to make a traffic stop; however, the vehicle failed to yield and continued traveling west on Pima Mine Road.

The vehicle was traveling at speeds ranging from 10-70 miles per hour for approximately two-miles, police say. While the vehicle was traveling, occupants were throwing items out of the vehicle windows, and some of the items thrown were associated to the theft prior to the pursuit, along with drug paraphernalia.

The vehicle approached a mine area, where it attempted to make a U-turn. Police say the officer tried stopping behind the vehicle, but ultimately collided with the rear due to large amounts of dirt in the area.

An occupant from the vehicle got out and fled the area on foot into a desert area, where one officer pursued the occupants, while the suspect vehicle continued east on Pima Mine Road, police say. The officer pursuing on foot caught the suspect who fled on foot.

Additional responding officers and a Pima County Sheriff's Department helicopter responded to the area to assist, according to SPD. Later, the suspect vehicle was found, but the other occupants were not located.

Police say after searching the vehicle, approximately $1,500 worth in suspected stolen property from different businesses, a small amount of fentanyl, and methamphetamine was discovered.

The suspect that was captured is a 40-year-old male of Tucson.

He was arrested for felony Organized Retail Theft, Possession of Drugs, Burglary Tools, and Outstanding Warrants, one of which was for burglary.

He was booked into Pima County Jail.

The incident is still under investigation.

