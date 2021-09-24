Police arrest 6 in catalytic converter thefts in Mesa

MESA, Ariz. (AP) — Police in Mesa say they have arrested six people who allegedly were stealing catalytic converters from the undersides of cars and vans.

The arrests came after an undercover operation conducted this summer. Police say the suspects were selling the stolen catalytic converters to undercover officers for up to $500 each. The group also bought what they believed to be stolen catalytic converters from undercover officers.

Police say the thieves broke into a Mesa car parts store in June and stole 141 catalytic converters that were estimated to be worth more than $40,000.

----

