Police arrest 22-year-old woman involved with hit-and-run which injured bicyclist

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson police arrested a woman in connection with a hit-and-run wreck.
Police say Amada Fierros, 22, was arrested as a suspect in a Wednesday hit-and-run near Houghton and Tanque Verde.
Amada Fierros was booked into Pima County Jail on a $5,500 bond.
She faces charges including felony hit-and-run with serious injury, as well as an outstanding felony warrant.
The victim was a bicyclist in her 50s who was hospitalized in serious condition.
