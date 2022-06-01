Police activity at East Benson Highway hotel

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Police are investigating a suspicious death at a Southside hotel on East Benson Highway.

According to TPD, one adult man was found dead. Police have said there is no one currently in custody.

TPD has no further updates due to an outage on their computer system and officials say the earliest update on this investigation may not be available until tomorrow.

There is additional police activity at another hotel across the street, but no indication whether or not the police presence at both locations is related.

Benson Highway is currently closed between Park Avenue and I-10.