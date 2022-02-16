Watch
Police: 42-year-old man shot to death on Roger Road Feb. 12

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson police say a 42-year-old man died in a Feb. 12 shooting.

Police found 42-year-old Rene Romero with gunshot injuries in a vehicle at Roger Plaza Apartments, 102 W. Roger Road. He died at the hospital.

Witnesses say a dispute led to the shooting.

Those with information should call 911 or 88-CRIME.

