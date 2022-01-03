Police: 35-year-old woman killed in Fort Lowell hit-and-run

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson police identified a woman who died in a New Year's Eve hit-and-run on Fort Lowell Road.

Police say 35-year-old Cari Ann Conway was hit by a vehicle while trying to cross the street in the 200 block of East Fort Lowell.

She was not in a crosswalk. The vehicle drove away.

Those with information should call 911 or 88-CRIME.

