Police: 34-year-old man arrested in connection with Christopher Hart murder

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson police arrested a man in the June 22 killing of 37-year-old Christopher Hart.
Police arrested 34-year-old Luis Manuel Salas, who faces charges of first-degree murder and kidnapping.
Back in June, police arrested three suspects in connection with the crime: 39-year-old Miguel Francisco Rodriguez, 47-year-old Aaron Fernando Montiel, and 27-year-old Miguel Cipriano LaraCabazos.
Salas was booked into Pima County Jail on a $1 million bond.
