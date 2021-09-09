Police: 20-year-old faces first-degree murder charge

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson police arrested a man in connection with the Sept. 4 killing of 31-year-old Alexander Ian Jacobs.

Police say 20-year-old Nivek Isaiah Gastelum shot Jacobs in the 4600 block of East Speedway following an altercation. Jacobs was transported to St. Joseph's Hospital, where he died.

Police arrested Gastelum at Rudy Garcia Park, 5001 S. Nogales Highway. He was booked into Pima County Jail on first-degree murder charges. His bond is $1 million.

