TPD: Man shot, killed in altercation on Speedway

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A man is dead after he was shot early Saturday morning in Tucson, police say.

At around 2 a.m., officers working in the 4600 block of E. Speedway Boulevard, near Swan Road heard multiple gunshots and found a man in a nearby parking lot with obvious signs of gunshot trauma, Tucson Police say. Officers rendered aid to the man until Tucson Fire Department medics arrived on scene and took the victim to St. Joseph’s Hospital, where he died.

The man has been identified as 31-year-old Alexander Ian Jacobs. Next of kin has been notified.

After detectives responded to the scene to further investigate, it was learned that Jacobs was involved in an altercation in the parking lot before the shooting occurred.

There are no suspects in custody, police say. At this time, details to the incident are limited.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call 88-CRIME.

----

