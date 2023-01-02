Watch Now
Police: 2 shot Sunday near Speedway, Swan

Police say the incident happened near Speedway and Swan. Both victims were treated with non-life threatening injuries. Photo via Google Earth.
Posted at 8:15 AM, Jan 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-02 10:15:10-05

TUSCON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson police investigated a Sunday night shooting that left two people injured.

Police say the incident happened near Speedway and Swan. Both victims were treated with non-life threatening injuries.

Those with information should call 911 or 88-CRIME.

