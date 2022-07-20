Police: $2,500 reward for arrest of Ronald Bonillas killer

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A reward of up to $2,500 is available for anyone who provides information leading to the arrest of the person responsible for killing 55-year-old Ronald Bonillas Wednesday, April 27.
Tucson police say Bonillas was found dead in the front yard of a condemned house in the 4000 block of South Belmar Avenue.
Those with information can call 88-CRIME and remain anonymous.
🚨🚨DETECTIVES SEEK INFORMATION🚨🚨— Tucson Police Dept (@Tucson_Police) July 20, 2022
Detectives are asking the public for information regarding the April 27th homicide that occurred in the 4000 block of S. Belmar Ave.
Anyone with information is urged to call 88-CRIME. You can remain anonymous. pic.twitter.com/8BSKAHhMCb
——-
Phil Villarreal is the senior real-time editor for KGUN 9. He is also a digital producer and host of "Phil on Film" seen weekly on Good Morning Tucson, Phil moved to KGUN after 17 years with the Arizona Daily Star. He is married and has four children. Share your story ideas and important issues with Phil by emailing phil.villarreal@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.