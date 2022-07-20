Police: $2,500 reward for arrest of Ronald Bonillas killer

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A reward of up to $2,500 is available for anyone who provides information leading to the arrest of the person responsible for killing 55-year-old Ronald Bonillas Wednesday, April 27.

Tucson police say Bonillas was found dead in the front yard of a condemned house in the 4000 block of South Belmar Avenue.

Those with information can call 88-CRIME and remain anonymous.

🚨🚨DETECTIVES SEEK INFORMATION🚨🚨



Detectives are asking the public for information regarding the April 27th homicide that occurred in the 4000 block of S. Belmar Ave.



Anyone with information is urged to call 88-CRIME. You can remain anonymous. pic.twitter.com/8BSKAHhMCb — Tucson Police Dept (@Tucson_Police) July 20, 2022