Watch Now
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Police: $2,500 reward for arrest of Ronald Bonillas killer

A reward of up to $2,500 is available for anyone who provides information leading to the arrest of the person responsible for killing 55-year-old Ronald Bonillas April 27.
Posted at 8:21 AM, Jul 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-20 11:21:24-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A reward of up to $2,500 is available for anyone who provides information leading to the arrest of the person responsible for killing 55-year-old Ronald Bonillas Wednesday, April 27.

Tucson police say Bonillas was found dead in the front yard of a condemned house in the 4000 block of South Belmar Avenue.

Those with information can call 88-CRIME and remain anonymous.

——-
Phil Villarreal is the senior real-time editor for KGUN 9. He is also a digital producer and host of "Phil on Film" seen weekly on Good Morning Tucson, Phil moved to KGUN after 17 years with the Arizona Daily Star. He is married and has four children. Share your story ideas and important issues with Phil by emailing phil.villarreal@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

KGUN 9 News at 4:00 PM

About Us

New 4 PM Newscast with Denelle Confair ⏰