Police: 14-year-old boy detained in Flowing Wells HS in weapon investigation

Posted at 1:32 PM, Aug 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-12 16:33:59-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson police detained a 14-year-old boy at Flowing Wells High School Friday.

Police responded to the school due to a report of a weapon on campus.

No one was injured and there is not a threat to the school or students, police say.

Police did not reveal whether the boy was armed or whether or not he is under arrest.

Police remained at the school to investigate.

