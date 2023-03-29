Police: 13-year-old boy faces murder charge

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson police say a 13-year-old boy faces a murder charge.
Police say 15-year-old Carlos Cadena — who was accused of taking part in the Jan. 24 killing of 32-year-old Terrance R. Ross near North Sixth Avenue — was shot and killed Jan. 28 near East Wetmore Road.
A 13-year-old boy who was already being held in Pima County Juvenile Detention Center now faces a murder charge related to Ross's killing.
The 13-year-old also faces charges including armed robbery and aggravated robbery. He had been arrested Jan. 31 on unrelated charges.
No arrests have been made in the 15-year-old's killing.
Those with information should call 88-CRIME.
