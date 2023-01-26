Man found dead in parking lot near 6th Avenue

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Police Department responded to reports of an unresponsive man in a parking lot.
The incident occurred on Jan. 24 around 3 a.m. at the Donna R Liggins Recreation Center, located at 2160 N. 6th Ave.
TPD found the victim with obvious signs of trauma.
He was identified as 32-year-old Terrance Russell Ross. Next of kin was notified.
Officers are working to determine a motive and identify a suspect.
Investigation remains ongoing.
Anyone with information, contact 911 or 88-CRIME.
Bivian Contreras is a real-time editor for KGUN 9. Bivian graduated from the University of Arizona School of Journalism with a Bachelor's degree in Journalism with an emphasis in Broadcast and is currently pursuing a degree in Broadcast Operational Meteorology. Share your story ideas and important issues with Bivian by emailing bivian.contreras@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.