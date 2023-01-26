Watch Now
Man found dead in parking lot near 6th Avenue

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc.
Posted at 4:01 PM, Jan 26, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-26 18:01:18-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Police Department responded to reports of an unresponsive man in a parking lot.

The incident occurred on Jan. 24 around 3 a.m. at the Donna R Liggins Recreation Center, located at 2160 N. 6th Ave.

TPD found the victim with obvious signs of trauma.

He was identified as 32-year-old Terrance Russell Ross. Next of kin was notified.

Officers are working to determine a motive and identify a suspect.

Investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information, contact 911 or 88-CRIME.

Stay with KGUN9 for further updates.

