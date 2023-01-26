Man found dead in parking lot near 6th Avenue

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Tucson Police Department responded to reports of an unresponsive man in a parking lot.

The incident occurred on Jan. 24 around 3 a.m. at the Donna R Liggins Recreation Center, located at 2160 N. 6th Ave.

TPD found the victim with obvious signs of trauma.

He was identified as 32-year-old Terrance Russell Ross. Next of kin was notified.

Officers are working to determine a motive and identify a suspect.

Investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information, contact 911 or 88-CRIME.

