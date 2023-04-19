Planned Parenthood responds to Supreme Court's temporary extension in abortion pill case

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Planned Parenthood Arizona’s President and CEO, Brittany Fonteno, released a statement regarding the US Supreme Court's decision to temporarily extend the stay on the abortion pill case seeking to block the FDA’s approval of mifepristone.

“Today’s decision from the U.S. Supreme Court to extend the stay in the dangerous case attempting to ban mifepristone nationwide is an important step that will temporarily protect access to safe and essential health care for millions of Americans for another two days," Fonteno said in her statement.

She states that medication abortion, including mifepristone, remains legal in Arizona, due to U.S. District Judge Thomas Rice’s ruling in the state of Washington.

"We are continuing to offer and provide medication abortion, using mifepristone as part of a two-drug regimen, at our health centers and we are not concerned with our supply of the medication across the state,” Fonteno's statement read.