Arizona AG Mayes, other attorneys general ask for stay on abortion drug ruling

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — After a ruling came down from a federal court judge Friday restricting access to the medication abortion drug mifepristone, federal and state officials have weighed in on what precedent this could set for future abortion-related health care, as well as for future battles over any FDA-approved drug.

In Arizona—where the Attorney General Kris Mayes is one of several AGs already involved in a lawsuit against the FDA regarding access to the drug—officials have said that access will remain legal for now.

Mayes also announced she will be joining 23 other attorneys general as part of a coalition warning that taking away federal approval for mifepristone will reduce access to abortion and miscarriage care for millions.

“Judge Kacsmaryk’s outrageous and appalling ruling, if allowed to stand, would upend decades of scientific research and established legal principles,” said Attorney General Mayes. “I am proud to join my fellow attorneys general in fighting for the rights of individuals to make their own personal medical decisions without interference from extremist judges and anti-abortion activists.”

READ THE FULL TEXT OF THE AMICUS BRIEF

The group filed the amicus brief in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit, arguing that the court temporarily halt the ruling. They say the ruling runs contrary to a two-decades-old Food and Drug Administration approval of the drug.

The ruling is already temporarily halted while the federal government and drug manufacturer appeal the ruling. Kacsmaryk's ruling states

Mayes and the rest of the coalition argue that restricting access would disproportionately impact women in low-income, underserved, and rural communities. Other lawmakers have stated concerns about the precedent this ruling could set for future judicial rulings related to FDA-approved drugs.

Attorneys general of California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawai'i, Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont, Washington, Wisconsin, and the District of Columbia joined in filing the brief.