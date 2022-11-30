Planned Parenthood makes appeal for abortion access

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Planned Parenthood stood before three judges in the Arizona Court of Appeals to discuss abortion rights, and which of Arizona's abortion laws is actually in effect.

Arguments about abortion itself were not brought up, instead, there was focus on the laws surrounding the topic.

One law that was passed last spring banned abortion after 15 weeks unless there was a case of rape, incest or situations where a mother's life was in danger.

Attorney General Mark Brnovich said in June however, with the Supreme Court's overturning of the 1973 Roe v Wade ruling, that law could be superseded by the near total abortion ban from when before Arizona became a state.

Brnovich's representation argued early laws and other laws could be used in combination.

A ruling has yet to be decided on, as only technical arguments were made and a final decision will come at a later date.

The Arizona Court of Appeals shared live video of the oral arguments:

Craig Smith will have more on this story coming up in KGUN 9's evening newscast.

