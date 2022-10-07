Abortion ban halted temporarily, Court of Appeals rules

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — For the third Friday in a row, Arizona's abortion law has fluctuated.

According to a decision by the Arizona Court of Appeals, abortions can resume in the state for now.

An Arizona Court of Appeals three-judge panel has granted an emergency stay on the current state law—a near-total abortion ban that was enacted when Pima County Superior Court Judge Kellie Johnson's ruling on Friday, Sept. 23.

Planned Parenthood asked for the emergency stay following that ruling, while they appeal Judge Johnson's decision.

“Today’s decision provides a desperately needed sense of security for both our patients and providers,” said Alexis McGill Johnson, president and CEO of Planned Parenthood Federation of America. “We can now breathe a sigh of relief and serve patients. While the fight isn’t over, for now, Arizonans will once again be able to make their own decisions about their bodies, health care decisions, and futures.”

The Attorney General's office is expected to release a statement soon.

