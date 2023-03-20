Watch Now
Plan Tucson: Workshop registration, survey open

City of Tucson
The City of Tucson is in the early phases of updating its general plan.
Posted at 12:36 PM, Mar 20, 2023
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A number of workshops, both in-person and virtual, are coming up this spring to allow Tucsonans multiple opportunities to weight in as the city crafts updates to its general plan.

  • Virtual workshop Wednesday, March 22 | 7 - 8 p.m.
  • In-person workshop Thursday, March 30 | 5:30 - 7:30 p.m.
  • In-person workshop Saturday, April 8 | 10 a.m. - noon
    • Lincoln Park/Parque Lincoln, Ramada #1 - 4325 S. Pantano Rd.
    • Register online

Plan Tucson is the city of Tucson's general plan, approved by voters in 2013. The city is beginning a two-year process of updating the plan, which will be put before voters on the November 2025 ballot, as required by state law.

By updating Plan Tucson, the city has an opportunity to refine the plan and address issues and priorities that may not have been present when the plan was initially passed.

For individuals not attending the workshops, they can provide feedback via online survey, found on the city's website. The survey contains seven questions, related to Tucson's communities and changes residents are observing.

This Plan Tucson concept map identifies potential 'areas of opportunity' for Tucson's growth. It does not reflect zoning regulations.

Additional information is available in both English and Spanish at the bilingual Plan Tucson website.

